M4 delays: Van overturns near Junction 5 for Slough and Langley
Two lanes of a major motorway have been closed after box van overturned.
The accident happened on the westbound M4 in Berkshire by Junction 5 for Slough this morning. National Highways says that workers are on the scene and that a recovery operation is starting, but that there will be delays this morning. They are expecting the motorway to get back to normal at about 7.30am.
