A major multi-vehicle collision has shut down four lanes on the M4 eastbound near Heathrow Airport.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

National Highways said on X (formerly Twitter): “4 lanes (of 5) are closed on the #M4 eastbound between J5 #Slough and J4B #M25 due to a multi vehicle collision.” Emergency services, including police and ambulance crews, along with National Highways Traffic Officers, are currently at the scene.

It added: “There are 30 min delays above normal travel time on approach,” the agency added, urging drivers to plan ahead and expect congestion in the area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Heathrow Airport | Getty

The affected stretch of the M4 runs adjacent to key routes leading to Heathrow Airport, and the closure is expected to impact both commuter and airport-bound traffic.

Motorists are advised to check live updates before travelling and consider alternative routes where possible.