M4: Four lanes closed near Heathrow Airport after multi-vehicle crash; ambulance, police on scene
National Highways said on X (formerly Twitter): “4 lanes (of 5) are closed on the #M4 eastbound between J5 #Slough and J4B #M25 due to a multi vehicle collision.” Emergency services, including police and ambulance crews, along with National Highways Traffic Officers, are currently at the scene.
It added: “There are 30 min delays above normal travel time on approach,” the agency added, urging drivers to plan ahead and expect congestion in the area.
The affected stretch of the M4 runs adjacent to key routes leading to Heathrow Airport, and the closure is expected to impact both commuter and airport-bound traffic.
Motorists are advised to check live updates before travelling and consider alternative routes where possible.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.