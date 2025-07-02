Motorists faced severe delays on Wednesday afternoon following a serious collision on the M4 involving a lorry and a car.

The incident occurred on the eastbound carriageway between junction 14 (Hungerford/Newtown) and junction 13 (Newbury), prompting a full closure of the eastbound lanes.

National Highways confirmed the incident just after midday and has been issuing updates throughout the afternoon. Emergency services and traffic officers were dispatched to the scene.

In its latest update, National Highways East said: “The #M4 remains closed eastbound between J14 (#HungerfordNewtown) and J13 (#Newbury) following a serious collision. The lane 3 closure on the westbound carriageway has been removed and all lanes are running. 50 min delays above normal travel time eastbound & 30 min westbound.”

Earlier in the day, they had warned drivers to avoid the area and allow for extra time. “The #M4 eastbound is closed between J14 (#HungerfordNewtown) and J13 (#Newbury) due to collision between a lorry and a car. Emergency services and Traffic Officers are on scene,” the agency posted at 1pm.

One westbound lane was initially closed to assist with the emergency response but has since reopened. However, long delays remain on both sides of the motorway.