M4 traffic update: Long delays in London near Gunnersbury
Drivers are facing long motorway delays.
Motorists on the M4 are seeing delays of more than an hour and about six miles of queues on a stretch in London.
The affected part is on the eastbound side between Junction 3 for Harlington and Junction 2 for Gunnersbury.
National Highways says that it’s because of an incident on the nearby A4, with diverted traffic adding pressure to the M4.
More to follow.
