M4 traffic update: Long delays in London near Gunnersbury

Tom Morton
By Tom Morton

Editor

2 minutes ago

Drivers are facing long motorway delays.

Motorists on the M4 are seeing delays of more than an hour and about six miles of queues on a stretch in London.

The affected part is on the eastbound side between Junction 3 for Harlington and Junction 2 for Gunnersbury.

National Highways says that it’s because of an incident on the nearby A4, with diverted traffic adding pressure to the M4.

More to follow.

