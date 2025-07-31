M4 traffic: Three out of four lanes closed between Slough and Maidenhead in Berkshire
The crash happened on the westbound M4 between Junction 7 for Slough and Junction 8 for Maidenhead.
The motorway was closed earlier but now one lane is open. There has been a large fuel spill which has to be cleared before the motorway can reopen.
National Highways says it thinks the road will get back to normal by 4pm today, but at the moment (1pm) the AA estimates there are delays of about 40 minutes.
