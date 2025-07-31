Three lanes of a motorway are closed after a collision between two lorries and several other vehicles.

The crash happened on the westbound M4 between Junction 7 for Slough and Junction 8 for Maidenhead.

The motorway was closed earlier but now one lane is open. There has been a large fuel spill which has to be cleared before the motorway can reopen.

National Highways says it thinks the road will get back to normal by 4pm today, but at the moment (1pm) the AA estimates there are delays of about 40 minutes.