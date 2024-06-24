M4 traffic: Motorway closed between Slough and Berkshire after collision and stranded vehicle

Rahmah Ghazali
By Rahmah Ghazali
3 hours ago
The M4 has been closed following a collision and a stranded vehicle.

National Highways said three of four lanes of the motorway have been shut eastbound between Junction 5 (Slough) and Junction 4B near M25 Berkshire.

The traffic service said: “Recovery arranged and en-route. Delays rapidly building - currently 30 mins and 4 miles of congestion.”

