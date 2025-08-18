A motorway is seeing long delays after a vehicle overturned.

Two out of three lanes are shut on the M4 in Berkshire on the westbound side between Junction 14 for Hungerford and Junction 15 for Swindon.

The M4 westbound on Monday, August 18. Two lanes are closed after a car overturned | motorwaycameras.co.uk

National Highways said: “[It is] due to a collision involving an overturned vehicle. Our traffic officers are on scene and recovery has been arranged. There's a 50 minute delay and 4 miles of congestion.”

There have also been delays on other UK motorways today, including the M20 in Kent and the M25 near the Dartford Crossing.