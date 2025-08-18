M4 traffic: Overturned vehicle sees two lanes closed and 50-minute delays in Berkshire
A motorway is seeing long delays after a vehicle overturned.
Two out of three lanes are shut on the M4 in Berkshire on the westbound side between Junction 14 for Hungerford and Junction 15 for Swindon.
National Highways said: “[It is] due to a collision involving an overturned vehicle. Our traffic officers are on scene and recovery has been arranged. There's a 50 minute delay and 4 miles of congestion.”
There have also been delays on other UK motorways today, including the M20 in Kent and the M25 near the Dartford Crossing.