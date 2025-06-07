M4 Uxbridge: Drivers warned of delays after crash near Heathrow Airport

Rahmah Ghazali
By Rahmah Ghazali



2 minutes ago

Motorists heading to Heathrow Airport faced long delays on Saturday morning, following a crash on the M4 spur road.

The incident, first reported at 6:48am, occurred on the inbound section of the M4 Heathrow Spur Road between the main M4 carriageway at Junction 4 (Heathrow / Uxbridge) and the airport. According to AA Traffic, the road was partially blocked, causing long delays for those approaching the terminals.

National Highways said in a statement: “Following a collision on the approach to @HeathrowAirport, there are currently delays of up to 30 minutes on the #M4 spur between J4A and J4 for #BathRoad. Emergency services are working at the scene, please allow extra time for your journey this morning.”

Traffic remained slow-moving for several hours as emergency services worked to clear the scene.

