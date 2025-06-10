A motorway will have several lanes closed today after a lorry crashed into the central reservation.

The crash was between Junction 11 for Banbury and Junction 12 for Gaydon. On the northbound side two lanes are closed, leaving only the inside lane open, while on the southbound side the outside lane is shut.

Emergency repairs are taking place to the barrier and National Highways has warned drivers to expect delays as the closures will be in place “throughout the day”.