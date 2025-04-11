Is the M40 closed? Motorway shut after crash - diversion brought in

Tom Morton
By Tom Morton

Editor

3 minutes ago
A major motorway has been closed after a crash.

National Highways says the M40 has been shut northbound between Junction 13 for Bishops Tachbrook and Junction 14 for Barford.

Earlier today there was a collision on the same side of the road a bit further north, between Junction 14 and Junction 15.

The AA’s travel information service said the new accident was first reported at 8.13am: “Road closed and slow traffic due to crash, two vehicles involved. Different to earlier accident in the same area.”

More to follow

