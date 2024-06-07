Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The M40 has been blocked by an overturned lorry

A motorway has been closed after a lorry overturned and blocked one side of the road.

The accident happened on the M40 in Oxfordshire just 5am today. The London to Birmingham route is shut northbound between Junction 9 for Bicester and Junction 10 for Brackley. At 7.30am National Highways said there were delays of an hour in both directions.

National Highways said that at first the southbound side was also closed, but now the inside lane and the middle lane have been reopened. The emergency services are working on the lorry in the closed lanes.

Thames Valley Police are on the scene, as are National Highways traffic officers.

Northbound traffic has been told to follow a diversion route marked by solid circle symbols.

Exit the M40 northbound at junction 9 and at the roundabout, take the first exit onto the A34 westbound.

Follow the A34 westbound to the junction with the B430 and turn right onto the B430.

Continue north on the B430 and use the first exit to rejoin the M40 at J10.