M40 reopened in Warwickshire between Warwick and Gaydon after four-hour closure
A three-junction stretch of the M40 has been reopened after what authorities are calling a 'serious collision'.
The M40 in Warwickshire was closed southbound between Junction 15 for Warwick and Junction 12 for Gaydon. National Highways and police are on the scene after the accident, which happened at about 3am.
National Highways said earlier that traffic had been caught within the closure.
Diversions were set up and traffic bosses recommended leaving extra time for journeys if the route involves that part of Warwickshire, or delaying a trip. But just after 7.20am they confirmed that the motorway had reopened. At that time there were two miles of queueing traffic.
