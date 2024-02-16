M40 soutbound camera at Junction 14 on Feb 16, 2024, showing a deserted carriageway after a serious collision Picture: motorwaycameras.co.uk

A three-junction stretch of the M40 has been reopened after what authorities are calling a 'serious collision'.

The M40 in Warwickshire was closed southbound between Junction 15 for Warwick and Junction 12 for Gaydon. National Highways and police are on the scene after the accident, which happened at about 3am.

National Highways said earlier that traffic had been caught within the closure.