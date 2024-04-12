Breaking
M40 delays: Motorway closed after car fire near Stokenchurch and High Wycombe heading to London
The M40 has been shut following a car fire
Motorists have been warned of long delays after a car caught fire on the M40. National Highways said lane one of three is now closed southbound between Junction 5 (Stokenchurch) and Junction 4 (High Wycombe) for recovery and clear up works.
The traffic service said: “There are long delays of 50 mins and approximately seven miles of congestion. Thank you for your patience.”
