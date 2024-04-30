M40 delays: Motorway in Oxfordshire closed in both directions after 'serious' crash

The M40 near Oxford has been shut following a serious crash
Rahmah Ghazali
By Rahmah Ghazali
3 minutes ago
A major motorway in Oxfordshire has been shut following a serious collision. National Highways said the road is closed in both directions at Junction 8A near Oxford due to the incident.

The traffic service said traffic is being diverted via the exit and entry slip roads at J8A and Thames Valley Police are currently in attendance. It said on X:Please allow extra time for your journey. Thank you for your patience.”

