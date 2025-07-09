M40: Delays near Oxford after two lanes closed for emergency barrier repairs following crash

Rahmah Ghazali
By Rahmah Ghazali

Live Reporter

1 minute ago
Drivers on the M40 have been warned of severe delays after two lanes near Oxford were closed following a crash.

National Highways said the lanes are closed on the southbound carriageway between Junction 8 (Oxford) and Junction 7 (Thame) for emergency barrier repairs, which are expected to be ongoing throughout Wednesday afternoon.

Traffic on the M40
Traffic on the M40 | National Highways

The traffic agency said: “Lanes 2 and 3 (of 3) are now closed in both directions on the #M40 between J6 (#Lewknor) and J7 (#Thame) for emergency barrier repairs.

“These works are expected to be ongoing throughout the afternoon. Currently delays of 35 minutes southbound and 10 minutes northbound.”

