Two lanes on the M40 have been shut following a crash involving two heavy goods vehicles (HGVs) on Friday afternoon.

National Highways said the collision has caused severe delays on the motorway northbound between Junction 9 for Bicester and Junction 10 for Ardley.

The M40 has been shut after a crash involving two lorries | National Highways

The traffic agency reported the incident on X (formerly Twitter): “Lanes 1 and 2 (of 3) are closed on the #M40 northbound between J9 (#Bicester) and J10 (#Ardley) due to a collision involving 2 HGVs. Recovery is being organised. There are delays of at least 1 hour on approach. Please allow extra journey time if possible.”

Motorists have been advised to seek alternative routes where possible or allow for additional time on their journeys while recovery work continues.