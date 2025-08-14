Motorway traffic has been stopped after a car overturned.

National Highways says that long queues are building on the M40 northbound in Oxfordshire between Junction 10 for Ardley and Junction 11 for Banbury after a collision.

Queuing traffic on the M40 northbound (on the right) after a collision in Oxfordshire between Junction 10 and 11 in Oxfordshire | motorwaycameras.co.uk

It says emergency services are at the scene. A diversion route using the hollow diamond symbol has been set up:

Exit the M40 northbound at J10 and join the A43 northbound

Continue on the A43 northbound towards Brackley

At the roundabout with the A422 near Brackley, turn left to join the A422 north-westerly and continue onward to then re-join the M40 at J11.

Further information is available from National Highways at www.trafficengland.com or by calling 0300 123 5000.