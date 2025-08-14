M40 traffic: Long queues on northbound side in Oxfordshire as car overturns in collision

Tom Morton
By Tom Morton

Editor

1 minute ago
Motorway traffic has been stopped after a car overturned.

National Highways says that long queues are building on the M40 northbound in Oxfordshire between Junction 10 for Ardley and Junction 11 for Banbury after a collision.

Queuing traffic on the M40 northbound (on the right) after a collision in Oxfordshire between Junction 10 and 11 in Oxfordshireplaceholder image
Queuing traffic on the M40 northbound (on the right) after a collision in Oxfordshire between Junction 10 and 11 in Oxfordshire | motorwaycameras.co.uk

It says emergency services are at the scene. A diversion route using the hollow diamond symbol has been set up:

  • Exit the M40 northbound at J10 and join the A43 northbound
  • Continue on the A43 northbound towards Brackley
  • At the roundabout with the A422 near Brackley, turn left to join the A422 north-westerly and continue onward to then re-join the M40 at J11.

Further information is available from National Highways at www.trafficengland.com or by calling 0300 123 5000.

Related topics:National HighwaysM40OxfordshireBanbury
Telling news your way
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice