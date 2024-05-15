Breaking
M42 delays: Motorway near Birmingham Airport closed after accident
M42 near Birmingham Airport has been closed following a crash
Motorists have been warned of delays after a collision near Birmingham Airport. National Highways said lane one of three on the M42 between Junction 7 (M6) and Junction 6 near the airport has been closed following the incident.
There is currently approximately four miles of congestion. The traffic service added: “Please allow an extra 20 minutes journey time.”
