M42 delays: Motorway near Birmingham Airport closed after accident

By Rahmah Ghazali
4 minutes ago
M42 near Birmingham Airport has been closed following a crash

Motorists have been warned of delays after a collision near Birmingham Airport. National Highways said lane one of three on the M42 between Junction 7 (M6) and Junction 6 near the airport has been closed following the incident.

There is currently approximately four miles of congestion. The traffic service added: “Please allow an extra 20 minutes journey time.”

