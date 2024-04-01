Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

One side of a motorway has been closed by police are a serious collision.

The M42 in Warwickshire is shut southbound between Junction 10 for Tamworth and Junction 9 for Curdworth after the crash, which happened at about midnight. Warwickshire Police are investigating, and National Highways traffic officers have also been called out.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A diversion has been set up, and drivers have been told to expect delays. Motorists have been told to follow the solid triangle symbol.

Exit the M42 at J10 and take the A5 westbound Watling Street.

Continue along the A5 westbound to its junction with the A452, Bonehill Road.

Take the exit to the A453 southbound and continue to its junction with the A446, Bassetts Pole.

Take the exit to the A446 eastbound and continue to the M42 J9 to re-join.