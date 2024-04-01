Breaking

M42 delays: Police shut Warwickshire motorway after serious collision

The M42 in Warwickshire is shut one way after a crash
By Tom Morton
4 minutes ago
One side of a motorway has been closed by police are a serious collision.

The M42 in Warwickshire is shut southbound between Junction 10 for Tamworth and Junction 9 for Curdworth after the crash, which happened at about midnight. Warwickshire Police are investigating, and National Highways traffic officers have also been called out.

A diversion has been set up, and drivers have been told to expect delays. Motorists have been told to follow the solid triangle symbol.

  • Exit the M42 at J10 and take the A5 westbound Watling Street.
  • Continue along the A5 westbound to its junction with the A452, Bonehill Road.
  • Take the exit to the A453 southbound and continue to its junction with the A446, Bassetts Pole.
  • Take the exit to the A446 eastbound and continue to the M42 J9 to re-join.

Further information is available from National Highways at  www.trafficengland.com website, or by calling 0300 123 5000.

