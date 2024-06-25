M42 delays: Multi-vehicle accident causes six miles of queues and 40-minute hold-ups near Tamworth
There are long queues on a motorway after a crash involving several vehicles.
One lane of the M42 southbound is closed between Junction 10 for Tamworth and Junction 9 for Curdworth. Highways England officers have arrived to deal with the incident but there are six miles of queues causing 40-minute delays.
