Three lanes of a motorway have been closed after a collision involving a lorry spilled paint across the carriageway.

The crash happened on the southbound M42 in the West Midlands, between Junction 5 for Solihull and Junction 4 for Shirley.

National Highways says that its officers are currently dealing with the spill, and that the lorry has been removed but the pain clear-up operation is continuing.

There are delays of over an hour.