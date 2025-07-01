Motorway drivers are facing delays after offal was spilled across the carriageway.

The northbound side of the M42 in the West Midlands saw the accident at about 5am today.

Two lanes of the motorway, between Birmingham Airport and the A45 junction, have been shut.

Traffic on the M42 near Birmingham Airport, where an offal spillage has caused delays | Motorwaycameras.co.uk

National Highways said: “Clear-up works are ongoing at the scene. Delays are expected on approach so please allow extra journey time this morning.”

Traffic had been trapped on the motorway but has been released.