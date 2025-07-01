M42 traffic update: Offal spillage closes lanes on motorway
Motorway drivers are facing delays after offal was spilled across the carriageway.
The northbound side of the M42 in the West Midlands saw the accident at about 5am today.
Two lanes of the motorway, between Birmingham Airport and the A45 junction, have been shut.
National Highways said: “Clear-up works are ongoing at the scene. Delays are expected on approach so please allow extra journey time this morning.”
Traffic had been trapped on the motorway but has been released.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.