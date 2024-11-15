Is the M45 closed? Lorry fire shuts motorway between M1 and A45 in Northamptonshire
A motorway was closed for the rush-hour after an overnight lorry fire.
The M45 was shut in Northamptonshire westbound between the M1 and A45 near Rugby. Police, firefighters and National Highways were called out.
National Highways has confirmed it is now open again.
Further information is available from National Highways at www.trafficengland.com or by calling 0300 123 5000.
