Is the M45 closed? Lorry fire shuts motorway between M1 and A45 in Northamptonshire

Tom Morton
By Tom Morton

Editor

2 minutes ago
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
A motorway was closed for the rush-hour after an overnight lorry fire.

The M45 was shut in Northamptonshire westbound between the M1 and A45 near Rugby. Police, firefighters and National Highways were called out.

National Highways has confirmed it is now open again.

Further information is available from National Highways at www.trafficengland.com or by calling 0300 123 5000.

Related topics:NorthamptonshireNorthamptonshire PoliceA45National Highways

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Telling news your way
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice