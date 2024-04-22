The M45 is closed after a serious collision involving a HGV. National Highways said the M45 westbound between the M1 and A45 near Rugby has been shut due to the incident which took place at 5.15pm on Monday (April 22).

The traffic service said: “Warwickshire Police who requested a carriageway closure while emergency services work at the scene. National Highways Traffic Officers are assisting with traffic management. Due to the nature of the collision, the road is likely to remain closed throughout the remainder of the evening.”