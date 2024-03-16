Breaking
M48 shut: Police close motorway westbound after crash - drivers told to use M4
The 48 is shut in south Wales
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
A motorway has been closed by police dealing with an accident.
National Highways says that the M48 is shut westbound between Junction 2 for Chepstow and Junction 23 of the M4 for Rogiet. The Severn Bridge is open and gives access to Chepstow but the motorway is shut on the Welsh side. Gwent Police have also warned of delays.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.