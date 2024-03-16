Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A motorway has been closed by police dealing with an accident.

National Highways says that the M48 is shut westbound between Junction 2 for Chepstow and Junction 23 of the M4 for Rogiet. The Severn Bridge is open and gives access to Chepstow but the motorway is shut on the Welsh side. Gwent Police have also warned of delays.