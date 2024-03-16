Breaking

M48 shut: Police close motorway westbound after crash - drivers told to use M4

The 48 is shut in south Wales
By Tom Morton
3 minutes ago
A motorway has been closed by police dealing with an accident.

National Highways says that the M48 is shut westbound between Junction 2 for Chepstow and Junction 23 of the M4 for Rogiet. The Severn Bridge is open and gives access to Chepstow but the motorway is shut on the Welsh side. Gwent Police have also warned of delays.

Drivers who need to go further into South Wales have been asked to use the M4 and the Prince of Wales Bridge and allow extra time for your journey this afternoon.

