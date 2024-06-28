M5 closed: Air ambulance called after serious collision as vehicle hits bridge
The northbound side of the M5 in Somerset is closed after what has been called a “serious collision”. And now the southbound side has been shut to allow an air ambulance to land.
The accident happened on the northbound side between Junction 25 for Taunton and Junction 24 for Bridgwater. National Highways says traffic stuck in the closures will be released as soon as possible.
It’s about 15 miles from the site of the Glastonbury festival and is the route drivers from the south west would take.
A diversion route has been set up for northbound traffic, with drivers asked to follow the solid circle on road signs. The route is
- Exit the M5 at J25 and at the roundabout take the second exit on to the A358 Toneway towards Taunton.
- Continue over the next roundabout to remain on the A358 Toneway. At the junction with the A38 turn right on to Bridgwater Road.
- Remain on the A38 northbound towards Bridgwater. At Sedgemoor roundabout take the fourth exit on to the A38 link road towards J24 of the M5.
- At the roundabout take the first exit on to the M5 northbound to re-join at J24.
Further information is available from National Highways at www.trafficengland.com or by calling 0300 123 5000.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.