M5 traffic: Is the M5 shut? Car transporter catches fire between Exeter and Cullompton
The M5 in Devon is closed in both directions between Junction 28 for Cullompton and Junction 29 for Exeter.
National Highways says that Devon & Cornwall fire and rescue and police are at scene and the road has been closed while they tackle the fire.
Diversion routes have been set up.
Southbound drivers have been told to follow the solid triangle diversion symbol on road signs.
- Exit the M5 southbound at J28 and turn right at the traffic light controlled junction to join the A373
- At the roundabout, head straight over and join the B3181 (Station Road)
- Continue southbound on the B3181, passing through Cullompton, Westcott, Budlake (running parallel to the M5) and Broadclyst until the junction with Cumberland Way
- Join Cumberland Way southbound and then at the next roundabout continue straight over onto Moor Lane
- Continue southbound to then re-join the M5 at J30
Northbound drivers have been told to look out for the solid circle diversion symbol.
- Exit the M5 northbound at J29
- Turn right and join the A30 and continue to the next roundabout
- At the roundabout, turn right and continue northbound on Ambassador Drive/Cumberland way until the junction with the B3181
- Join the B3181 (Main Road) and continue northbound towards Cullompton
- Pass through Cullompton, and then re-join the M5 northbound at J28
Further information is available from National Highways by visiting www.trafficengland.com or by calling 0300 123 5000.