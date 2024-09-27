Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A motorway has been closed because of flooding.

On the northbound side the M5 in Gloucestershire remains closed between Junction J16 at Almondsbury to Junction 14 for Falfield.

The southbound side was closed from Junction 14 to Junction 15, where it meets the M4, but is now open.

A statement from National Highways says: “Avon and Somerset Fire & Rescue are working with the Environment Agency, police, our traffic officers and contractors at scene to clear the flooding as soon as possible. Delays are likely on the approach to this closure, with additional journey times also expected on diversion routes.”

Queues build on the M5 between Junctions 15 and 16 this morning Picture: MotorwayCameras.co.uk | MotorwayCameras.co.uk

At 7.45am delays of 45 mins and about three miles of congestion were reported in both directions.

Diversions have been set up - northbound traffic can follow the solid triangle symbol, leaving the M5 at Junction 16 and joining the A38.

Southbound traffic can follow the solid circle symbol, leaving the M5 at Junction 14, and then turning right on to the B4509 westbound towards the A38 southbound towards Bristol. Continue on the A38 for about eight miles to the Almondsbury Roundabout for Junction 16 of the M5 and take the third exit to rejoin the M5 southbound.

Further information is available from National Highways at www.trafficengland.com website and travel apps, or from 0300 123 5000.