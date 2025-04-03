Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A major motorway has been closed by police in both directions after a crash and while police deal with a separate incident.

The M5 in the West Midlands is closed northbound between Junction 1 for West Bromwich and the M6 after a “serious collision.” It was shut southbound between Junction 2 near Oldbury and Junction 3 for Quinton after a body was found on the carriageway, but that direction has now reopened.

National Highways says there are still long queues in both directions, with delays of about 40 minutes.

Diversions have been set up.

Queuing traffic on the M5 in the West Midlands | Motorwaycameras.co.uk

Northbound drivers have been asked to follow the hollow square symbol on road signs at first

Exit the M5 at J3 and take the third exit at the roundabout onto A456.

At the A456/A4123 junction, turn left onto A4123.

At the A4123 (Birchley Island) Roundabout, take the sixth exit onto the M5 J2 link road.

And then follow the hollow circle symbols

Continue on the link road to the A4123/A4034 (Birchley Island) roundabout.

At A4123/A4034 (Birchley Island) roundabout, take the 5th exit on to the A4034 northbound.

Continue on the A4034 northbound to A457 roundabout.

At A457 roundabout turn right (3rd exit) on to A457.

Continue on A457 to A4252 roundabout ( not signed as A4252).

At A4252 roundabout, turn left (1st exit) onto A4252 (not signed), towards M5 (signed).

Continue on A4252 (not signed) to M5 J1.

And then follow the solid diamond symbols

Take the 2nd exit on to A41 westbound

Continue along A41 westbound to A41 westbound, to A41/A4031 roundabout (All Saints Way).

At A41/A4031 roundabout (All Saints Way), take the 2nd exit , on to A41, westbound.

.Continue on A41 westbound to A41/A4444 roundabout (Moxley Island).

At A41/A4444 roundabout (Moxley Island), take the 2nd exit onto the A444 northbound.

Continue on A4444 northbound to A4444/A463 roundabout.

At A4444/A463 roundabout, take the 2nd exit on to A463 northbound.

Continue on A463 northbound to A463/A454 Interchange (Keyway Junction).

At A463/A454 Interchange (Keyway Junction) continue on A454 northbound to M6 J10.

At M6 junction 10 roundabout , take the 2nd exit on to M6 northbound.

Further information is available from National Highways at www.trafficengland.com or by calling 0300 123 5000.