M5 traffic update: Motorway closed by police because of 'medical emergency' between Halesowen and Oldbury in West Midlands

Tom Morton
Tom Morton

Editor

1 minute ago
Motorway traffic was been stopped because of “a medical emergency” - and now one lane is open.

Traffic on the northbound M5 was been halted by police.

Traffic stopped on the northbound M5 between Junction 3 for Halesowen and Junction 2 for Oldbury - October 17, 2025placeholder image
Traffic stopped on the northbound M5 between Junction 3 for Halesowen and Junction 2 for Oldbury - October 17, 2025

It’s between stopped between Junction 3 for Halesowen and Junction 2 for Oldbury. No further details have been given. Traffic has been released in the outside lane only. There are about three-and-a-half miles of queuing traffic.

National Highways has said: “Delays are building on approach, please plan ahead and allow extra time.”

