Motorway traffic was been stopped because of “a medical emergency” - and now one lane is open.

Traffic on the northbound M5 was been halted by police.

Traffic stopped on the northbound M5 between Junction 3 for Halesowen and Junction 2 for Oldbury - October 17, 2025 | Motorwaycameras.co.uk

It’s between stopped between Junction 3 for Halesowen and Junction 2 for Oldbury. No further details have been given. Traffic has been released in the outside lane only. There are about three-and-a-half miles of queuing traffic.

National Highways has said: “Delays are building on approach, please plan ahead and allow extra time.”