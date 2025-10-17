M5 traffic update: Motorway closed by police because of 'medical emergency' between Halesowen and Oldbury in West Midlands
Motorway traffic was been stopped because of “a medical emergency” - and now one lane is open.
Traffic on the northbound M5 was been halted by police.
It’s between stopped between Junction 3 for Halesowen and Junction 2 for Oldbury. No further details have been given. Traffic has been released in the outside lane only. There are about three-and-a-half miles of queuing traffic.
National Highways has said: “Delays are building on approach, please plan ahead and allow extra time.”