A serious collision has seen a motorway closed for much of the night - and it is expected to stay shut for several hours this morning.

The M5 was closed both ways on the southbound side between Junction 27 for Sampford Peverell and Junction 28 for Cullompton in Devon after an accident that happened before 11pm.

As well as the initial incident - described as a “serious collision” - there have been two further collisions in the queue, say National Highways.

Contractors had to cut the central reservation barrier to free the traffic caught behind the first incident.

Traffic leaves the M5 which will be closed both ways in Devon for much of the morning - September 19, 2025 | motorwaycameras.co.uk

National Highways say that Devon and Cornwall Police believe the both sides of the motorway will remain closed most of the morning due to “extensive investigations”.

Diversion routes have been set up. Southbound drivers can follow the solid square symbol on road signs.

Leave the M5 at J27 and take the 1st exit onto the A38.

Follow the A38 to the roundabout with the B3181 at Waterloo Cross and take the 2nd exit onto the B3181 southbound.

Follow the B3181 southbound through Willand and back to the M5 J28 junction at Cullompton and rejoin the M5 southbound at

Northbound motorists can follow the hollow diamond symbol.

Exit M5 at J28 for Cullompton.

At the roundabout, join the B3181 northbound towards Willand.

Continue on the B3181 through Willand and towards Sampford Peverell.

At the junction with the A361, follow signs for Tiverton/Barnstaple.

Use the A361 link road to rejoin the M5 northbound at J27.

Further information is available from National Highways at www.trafficengland.com or by calling 0300 123 5000.