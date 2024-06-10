M5 crash: Collision on motorway in Somerset causes 60-minute delays due to oil spill
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
A lane on the M5 has been shut following a collision
A motorway in Somerset has been closed following a collision that resulted in a large fuel spillage. National Highways said one lane remains closed on the M5 northbound between Junction 21 (Weston) and Junction 20 (Clevedon) due to the incident.
The traffic service said on X: “Recovery is being arranged. There is a large fuel spillage which requires clearing from the road surface. There's now a 60-minute delay on approach.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.