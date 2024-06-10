Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A lane on the M5 has been shut following a collision

A motorway in Somerset has been closed following a collision that resulted in a large fuel spillage. National Highways said one lane remains closed on the M5 northbound between Junction 21 (Weston) and Junction 20 (Clevedon) due to the incident.