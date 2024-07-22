M5 crash: Serious delays of up to one hour after collision in Somerset as air ambulance called to scene
There are significant delays of up to an hour on the M5 in Somerset following a collision.
National Highways said all lanes are now open on the southbound between Junction 24 Bridgwater and Junction 25 Taunton after the crash.
Emergency services, including the air ambulance, were called to the scene. The traffic service said lane one is currently closed for a separate unrelated incident while six miles of congestion and delays up to one hour remain.
