M5 crash: Serious delays of up to one hour after collision in Somerset as air ambulance called to scene

Rahmah Ghazali
By Rahmah Ghazali

Live Reporter

22nd Jul 2024, 3:15pm
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
There are significant delays of up to an hour on the M5 in Somerset following a collision.

National Highways said all lanes are now open on the southbound between Junction 24 Bridgwater and Junction 25 Taunton after the crash.

Emergency services, including the air ambulance, were called to the scene. The traffic service said lane one is currently closed for a separate unrelated incident while six miles of congestion and delays up to one hour remain.

Related topics:Air ambulanceEmergency servicesNational HighwaysSomerset

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Telling news your way
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice