Drivers are being warned of huge queues on the M5 this morning after a “serious vehicle fire”.

The M5 between J22 Burham On Sea and J23 Puriton has been closed in both directions. Emergency services are attending to the scene.

National Highways said in an update: “The M5 is now closed both ways between J22 Burham On Sea and J23 Puriton due to a serious vehicle fire.

“Emergency services continue to work at scene to extinguish the fire. There are 4 miles congestion in both directions causing 45 min delays above normal journey time.”

According to the National Highways traffic map, normal traffic conditions are expected to return between 1:15pm and 1:30pm.