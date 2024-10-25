M5: Huge four mile queues and 45 minute delays after 'serious vehicle fire' on busy motorway

Heather Carrick
By Heather Carrick

Digital Journalist

25th Oct 2024, 11:00am
Drivers are being warned of huge queues on the M5 this morning after a “serious vehicle fire”.

The M5 between J22 Burham On Sea and J23 Puriton has been closed in both directions. Emergency services are attending to the scene.

National Highways said in an update: “The M5 is now closed both ways between J22 Burham On Sea and J23 Puriton due to a serious vehicle fire.

“Emergency services continue to work at scene to extinguish the fire. There are 4 miles congestion in both directions causing 45 min delays above normal journey time.”

According to the National Highways traffic map, normal traffic conditions are expected to return between 1:15pm and 1:30pm.

