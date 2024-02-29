Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Drivers on the M5 are facing delays of up to an hour and a half following a collision involving a vehicle carrying cattle.

The M5 northbound carriageway between Junction 5 Droitwich and Junction 4A had been fully closed after the crash, which saw the vehicle carrying the cattle overturn on the carriageway. Recovery is ongoing, however lanes 1 and 2 have since re-opened. Lanes 3 and 4 remain closed.

As a result, drivers have been subjected to delays of up to 90 minutes on approach. National Highways said in an update: "The M5 in Worcestershire has re-opened northbound between J5 (Droitwich) and J4A (M42) following a collision involving an overturned vehicle which was transporting cattle. Lanes 3 & 4 (of 4) remain closed for recovery.