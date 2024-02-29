M5 delays: busy motorway lanes closed northbound after vehicle carrying cattle overturns on carriageway
and live on Freeview channel 276
Drivers on the M5 are facing delays of up to an hour and a half following a collision involving a vehicle carrying cattle.
The M5 northbound carriageway between Junction 5 Droitwich and Junction 4A had been fully closed after the crash, which saw the vehicle carrying the cattle overturn on the carriageway. Recovery is ongoing, however lanes 1 and 2 have since re-opened. Lanes 3 and 4 remain closed.
Advertisement
Advertisement
As a result, drivers have been subjected to delays of up to 90 minutes on approach. National Highways said in an update: "The M5 in Worcestershire has re-opened northbound between J5 (Droitwich) and J4A (M42) following a collision involving an overturned vehicle which was transporting cattle. Lanes 3 & 4 (of 4) remain closed for recovery.
"There are long delays of at least 90 minutes on approach. If this closure impacts on your planned route, please allow extra journey time. Plan ahead, you may wish to re-route or even delay your journey."
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.