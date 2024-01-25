The M5 has been closed between junction 9 and junction 10 after a "multiple vehicle crash". (Credit: Google Maps)

Drivers on the M5 are facing lengthy delays this morning after a multiple vehicle crash near Cheltenham.

National Highways confirmed a crash northbound between junction 10 Cheltenham and junction 9 Tewkesbury, closing two of the three lanes. Emergency services were in attendance, along with contractors to inspect the road and central reservation.

Earlier tailback stretched for more than three miles during the busy rush hour. Drivers also faced delays of up to 45 minutes.