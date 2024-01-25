M5 crash: drivers face 60-minute delays after 'multiple vehicle collision' during early rush hour
National Highways has warned drivers that tailbacks are stretching three miles, with delays of 60 minutes
Drivers on the M5 are facing lengthy delays this morning after a multiple vehicle crash near Cheltenham.
National Highways confirmed a crash northbound between junction 10 Cheltenham and junction 9 Tewkesbury, closing two of the three lanes. Emergency services were in attendance, along with contractors to inspect the road and central reservation.
Earlier tailback stretched for more than three miles during the busy rush hour. Drivers also faced delays of up to 45 minutes.
The lanes have since reopened. However drivers have been warned that residual delays of up to 60 minutes remain.
