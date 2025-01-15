M5 traffic: Delays build near Bristol after collision, vehicle fire and oil spill

Tom Morton
By Tom Morton

Editor

15th Jan 2025, 7:58am
A vehicle fire and oil spill has seen two lanes of a major motorway closed near an airport.

The M5 in south Gloucestershire is seeing delays build after the incident on the northbound side near Junction 17 for Bristol Airport and Cribbs Causeway.

Two lanes of the carriageway are shut, and the northbound sliproad off the motorway is also closed.

Police have said that the motorway is shut “following a four-vehicle collision that happened at about 6am today. Emergency services are at the scene. It's not believed anyone has sustained any serious injury”.

