Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A vehicle fire and oil spill has seen two lanes of a major motorway closed near an airport.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The M5 in south Gloucestershire is seeing delays build after the incident on the northbound side near Junction 17 for Bristol Airport and Cribbs Causeway.

Two lanes of the carriageway are shut, and the northbound sliproad off the motorway is also closed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police have said that the motorway is shut “following a four-vehicle collision that happened at about 6am today. Emergency services are at the scene. It's not believed anyone has sustained any serious injury”.