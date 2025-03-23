A major motorway was closed in both directions after a “serious collision” which saw the death of a woman in her 70s who was walking on the carriageway and was hit by a lorry.

The M5 was shut in Somerset between Junction 23 for Dunball and Junction 24 at Bridgwater after the incident at 2.48am.

The southbound side is now open but the northbound side is still closed. It’s currently estimated that it will reopen at about 1pm.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene. Her next of kin has been informed and will be kept updated by officers. “Our thoughts are with them,” said Avon and Somerset Police.

Avon and Somerset Police and National Highways traffic officers are on the scene. Diversion routes have been put in.

Northbound traffic has been told to follow the solid triangle symbol

Leave the M5 northbound at J24 and take the 1st exit at the roundabout onto the A38.

Follow the A38 through Bridgewater to the roundabout with the A39 and take the 3rd exit onto the A39.

Continue on the A39 to the M5 J23 roundabout and take the 1st exit to rejoin the M5 northbound.

Further information is available from National Highways by visiting www.trafficengland.com or calling 0300 123 5000.