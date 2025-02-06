M5 traffic: Motorway in Somerset closed after lorry causes large fuel spill, when will it reopen
National Highways said motorway is closed northbound between J24 and J23 near Bridgwater after the spillage from a heavy goods vehicle fuel tank spread for approximately half a mile down the carriageway.
Emergency services including Avon and Somerset Police are on scene. National Highways Traffic Officers are also in attendance assisting with traffic management.
The traffic service said normal traffic conditions are expected between 3.45pm and 4pm on Thursday.