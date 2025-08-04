A motorway collision that saw a van overturn has seen several lanes closed and long queues for rush-hour drivers.

The crash happened on the southbound M5 between Junction 17 at Cribbs Causeway and Junction 16 with the M4.

Queuing traffic on the M4 near Bristol between Junctions 16 and 17 this morning | Motorwaycameras.co.uk

National Highways says that three out of four lanes have been closed while the van is righted and removed, and that there is a 30-minute delay and about three miles of queues, which stretch back to the M4 junction.

The AA traffic service says it was first reported at 4.45am. Traffic was held earlier on, but has now been released past the scene of the crash. Police, an ambulance and the fire servic were all called out.