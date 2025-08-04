M5 traffic: Long queues on motorway near Bristol after van overturns
The crash happened on the southbound M5 between Junction 17 at Cribbs Causeway and Junction 16 with the M4.
National Highways says that three out of four lanes have been closed while the van is righted and removed, and that there is a 30-minute delay and about three miles of queues, which stretch back to the M4 junction.
The AA traffic service says it was first reported at 4.45am. Traffic was held earlier on, but has now been released past the scene of the crash. Police, an ambulance and the fire servic were all called out.
