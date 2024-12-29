M5 traffic: Car overturns at Junction 1 and causes delays

Tom Morton
By Tom Morton

Editor

29th Dec 2024, 1:21pm
A stretch of a major motorway has been shut after a vehicle overturned.

The M5 has been closed within Junction 1 after the car flipped over. Traffic is being diverted off the motorway at Junction 1, being sent round the roundabout and back on, but delays are building.

Police, West Midlands Fire and the West Midlands Ambulance Service are working at the scene.

