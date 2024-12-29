M5 traffic: Car overturns at Junction 1 and causes delays
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.comVisit Shots! now
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
A stretch of a major motorway has been shut after a vehicle overturned.
The M5 has been closed within Junction 1 after the car flipped over. Traffic is being diverted off the motorway at Junction 1, being sent round the roundabout and back on, but delays are building.
Police, West Midlands Fire and the West Midlands Ambulance Service are working at the scene.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.