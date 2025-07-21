M5 traffic update: Multi-vehicle crash causes hour-long delays in south Gloucestershire

Tom Morton
By Tom Morton

Editor

2 minutes ago
Two lanes of a major motorway after shut after crash involving several vehicles.

The incident happened on the southbound M5 between Junction 14 for Thornbury and Junction 15 for Almondsbury in south Gloucestershire.

At first traffic was stopped, and now one lane has been reopened.

National Highways says there are delays of an hour and about six miles of queues.

