Two lanes of a major motorway after shut after crash involving several vehicles.

The incident happened on the southbound M5 between Junction 14 for Thornbury and Junction 15 for Almondsbury in south Gloucestershire.

At first traffic was stopped, and now one lane has been reopened.

National Highways says there are delays of an hour and about six miles of queues.