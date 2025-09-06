M5 southbound traffic update: Motorway is closed by police near junction with M4 at Bristol - diversions in place
The M5 in Gloucestershire is shut southbound between Junction 15 for the M4 and Junction 16 for Almondsbury.
All emergency services are there, and National Highways traffic officers are working on traffic management.
Diversion routes have been set up. The diversion for traffic already on the M5 and for vehicles coming off the eastbound M4 should follow the solid triangle symbol on diversion signs.
- Exit the M5 southbound at J15 and join the M4 eastbound
- Continue on M4 eastbound and then exit at J19
- Join the M32 southbound and then exit at J1
- Join the A4174 westbound and continue until the A38 junction at Filton
- Turn right at the Filton Roundabout and join the A38 northbound and continue towards the M5 to then re-join the M5 southbound at J16
Traffic heading on to the M5 from the westbound M4 should also follow the solid triangle diversion symbol:
- Exit the M4 westbound at J19 and join the M32 southbound
- Exit at J1 and join the A4174 westbound and continue until the A38 junction at Filton
- Turn right at the Filton Roundabout and join the A38 northbound and continue towards the M5 to then join the M5 southbound at J16
National Highways has also warned that a flyover on the A38 near Patchway in Bristol is closed for roadworks, which will add extra time to journeys.
It said: “Delays are expected to build along the diversion route so please allow additional journey time if planning to travel in the area today. You may wish to re-route or even delay your journey.”
Further information is available from National Highways at www.trafficengland.com or by calling 0300 123 5000.