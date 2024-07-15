Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Delays of up to two hours have been reported on the M5 after a lorry carrying a fairground ride caught fire.

Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service said they received a call just before 9.30am, after the trailer of a lorry caught fire between junctions 22 and 23 near Bridgwater.

National Highways said there are delays of 120 minutes above normal journey times on the M5 northbound “due to high traffic volumes, heavy rainfall and a lorry fire”, forcing one lane closure. The traffic service said: “The lorry fire has been extinguished and the lorry involved is in the process of being recovered.”

The service said two appliances and a water carrier were in attendance, and police were also at the scene. A spokesperson for the service said the trailer was "well alight".

National Highways said congestion, almost back to Junction 25 (Ruishton and Taunton) is approximately 12 miles. The traffic is expected to return to normal between 6.15pm and 6.30pm on Monday.