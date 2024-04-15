Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Motorists have been warned of ‘significant’ delays of up to 60 minutes following a vehicle fire near Bristol. National Highways said lanes one, two and three of the M5 northbound remain closed due to emergency services still at the scene, causing six miles of congestion on approach.

The traffic service said on X the closure caused “significant delays” after a number of vehicles have broken down in the congestion, resulting in many drivers being stuck for more than one hour.

A vehicle fire on the M5 has caused significant delays for motorists

