M5 traffic update: 'Significant' delays on motorway between Portishead & Bristol after vehicle fire
Motorists have been warned of ‘significant’ delays of up to 60 minutes following a vehicle fire near Bristol. National Highways said lanes one, two and three of the M5 northbound remain closed due to emergency services still at the scene, causing six miles of congestion on approach.
The traffic service said on X the closure caused “significant delays” after a number of vehicles have broken down in the congestion, resulting in many drivers being stuck for more than one hour.
Responding to enquiries on its account, it said: “The road is fully open but it takes time for vehicles to get underway again when the incident caused significant congestion.” It added: “All lanes are now open past the scene but a number of people have broken down in the congestion which is why the delays are taking a long time to clear.”
