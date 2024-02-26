A major carriageway has been closed after a vehicle caught fire following a collision. National Highways said the M50 westbound is now closed between Junction 2 in Ledbury and Junction 3 in Gorsley due to a collision and vehicle fire on Monday afternoon (February 26). The eastbound carriageway is also temporarily blocked while an air ambulance works at the scene, said National Highways. However, there have been no significant delays reported in the area.