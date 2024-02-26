M50 closure: Carriageway closed between Ledbury and Gorsley as vehicle catches fire after crash
and live on Freeview channel 276
A major carriageway has been closed after a vehicle caught fire following a collision. National Highways said the M50 westbound is now closed between Junction 2 in Ledbury and Junction 3 in Gorsley due to a collision and vehicle fire on Monday afternoon (February 26). The eastbound carriageway is also temporarily blocked while an air ambulance works at the scene, said National Highways. However, there have been no significant delays reported in the area.
West Mercia Police have confirmed the westbound carriageway will be closed for some time while accident investigations take place. National Highways said normal traffic conditions are expected between from 6pm.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.