M56 closure: Carriageway closed near Burnley due to 'police-led incident'

The M65 has been shut following a ‘police-led incident’
Rahmah Ghazali
By Rahmah Ghazali
5 minutes ago
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The M65 has been shut following a ‘police-led incident’. National Highways said the motorway is closed eastbound between Junction 8 on the A56 near Hapton and Junction 10 near Burnley after the incident.

Lancashire Police are currently on the scene. The traffic service said: “All lanes are closed. Normal traffic conditions are expected between 6.45pm and 7pm on 12 April 2024.”

Related topics:Lancashire PoliceBurnley

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.