M56 closure: Carriageway closed near Burnley due to 'police-led incident'
The M65 has been shut following a ‘police-led incident’
The M65 has been shut following a ‘police-led incident’. National Highways said the motorway is closed eastbound between Junction 8 on the A56 near Hapton and Junction 10 near Burnley after the incident.
Lancashire Police are currently on the scene. The traffic service said: “All lanes are closed. Normal traffic conditions are expected between 6.45pm and 7pm on 12 April 2024.”
