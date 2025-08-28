Motorists are being warned to “avoid the area” after a man fell from a motorway bridge closing it in both directions.

A man has fallen from a motorway bridge closing it in both directions. Motorists have been warned to “avoid the area” after an air ambulance landed on the M58 following the incident.

The 12 mile stretch of motorway, which passes through Merseyside and Lancashire, terminating in Greater Manchester, has been closed in both directions between junction 4 near Glenburn Road, Skelmersdale to junction 3 Rainford Road near Bickerstaffe.

Emergency services are currently in attendance following the incident after police received a report that a man had fallen from the motorway bridge at around 12 noon on Thursday (August 28).

A spokesperson for Lancashire Police said: “We want to let you know that the M58 is currently closed between junctions 4 and 5 in both directions.

We know it can be really frustrating when your journey is delayed, but we ask that you please avoid the area and find an alternative route to allow the emergency services privacy to work. We will bring you a further update when we are able to.”