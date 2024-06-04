The M6 in Cheshire Picture: Google

Three lanes of the M6 are closed in Cheshire after several lorries crashed

Three lanes of a motorway are closed after several lorries collided.

It happened on the M6 northbound between Junction 18 for Middlewich and Junction 19 for Tabley Hill in Cheshire Cheshire roads police are co-ordinating the recovery operation and National Highways has said that its contractors are dealing with a number of spillages, and are carrying out the clean-up.

