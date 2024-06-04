M6 Cheshire delays: Several lorries collide on motorway
Three lanes of a motorway are closed after several lorries collided.
It happened on the M6 northbound between Junction 18 for Middlewich and Junction 19 for Tabley Hill in Cheshire Cheshire roads police are co-ordinating the recovery operation and National Highways has said that its contractors are dealing with a number of spillages, and are carrying out the clean-up.
At the moment there are delays of 30 minutes on the motorway, and several miles of queues. It’s expected to take until about 9am for the road to get back to normal.
