Is the M6 closed at Crewe and Stoke? National Highways says road will be shut southbound 'throughout the day'
The M6 in Staffordshire is closed southbound between Junction 16 near Crewe and Junction 15 near Stoke-on-Trent in Staffordshire after what National Highways has called a “a serious collision” that occurred overnight.
National Highways added: “This is a protracted police closure and the carriageway will remain closed throughout the day for ongoing investigation work at the scene.”
A diversion has been set up for southbound, drivers which involves leaving the motorway at Junction 16, joining the A500 around Stoke and getting back on to the M6 at Junction 15.
