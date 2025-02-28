Is the M6 closed at Crewe and Stoke? National Highways says road will be shut southbound 'throughout the day'

Tom Morton
By Tom Morton

Editor

28th Feb 2025, 7:51am

One of the busiest motorways in the UK is shut in one direction - and will be for most of the day.

The M6 in Staffordshire is closed southbound between Junction 16 near Crewe and Junction 15 near Stoke-on-Trent in Staffordshire after what National Highways has called a “a serious collision” that occurred overnight.

National Highways added: “This is a protracted police closure and the carriageway will remain closed throughout the day for ongoing investigation work at the scene.”

The M6 is shut southbound between Junction 16 at Crewe and Junction 15 for Stoke - and will be for most of the day after a serious collision - February 28, 2025The M6 is shut southbound between Junction 16 at Crewe and Junction 15 for Stoke - and will be for most of the day after a serious collision - February 28, 2025
The M6 is shut southbound between Junction 16 at Crewe and Junction 15 for Stoke - and will be for most of the day after a serious collision - February 28, 2025 | Motorwaycameras.co.uk

A diversion has been set up for southbound, drivers which involves leaving the motorway at Junction 16, joining the A500 around Stoke and getting back on to the M6 at Junction 15.

Further information is available from National Highways by visiting our www.trafficengland.com website and calling the 24/7 contact centre team on 0300 123 5000.

